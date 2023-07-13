More severe weather is possible Friday and Sunday in the storm-weary Philly region

After what may be the steamiest day of the summer to date with heat indices in the upper 90s Thursday afternoon — along with yet another air quality alert for ozone — forecasters say more of those random downpours are on the way for Friday.

Groundhog Day in July?

With the sultry atmosphere energized and well-juiced, the government’s Storm Prediction Center has the region under a “marginal risk” for severe storms — those with gusts approaching 60 mph — Friday, with perhaps more later in the weekend.

“Sunday,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologlist with AccuWeather Inc., “might be the day to watch.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Severe storms pounded the region last week.

Thursday’s forecast high, 95 degrees, would match Philly’s official peak reading of the year; however, with the meteorological summer about half over, so far the region has been spared a prolonged heat wave and anything remotely similar to the record-smashing warmth parts in the Southwest.

But what keeps happening there is very much related to what keeps happening here.

Persistence

All that heat in the Southwest is related to sprawling, stalled-in place high pressure, or heavier air the discourages cloud-cover, has been allowing the sun to bake the ground, resulting in alarmingly high temperatures that have stoked concerns about climate change.

Meanwhile, Dombek said, areas of lower pressure, or troughs that are associated with storminess, have taken residence in south-central Canada and the Upper Midwest, have directed a sequence of disturbances eastward — dramatically here and in New England last weekend.

Clouds and storminess have derailed the development of sustained heat waves around here. “It’s almost like you can’t go a day or 36 hours without something coming around,” Dombek added.

The high and low systems have been working in tandem, as is usually the case in the atmosphere, he said, and the overall pattern essentially has been stuck in place and likely to stay that way “until further notice.”

So, what’s with ‘drought?’

All of Pennsylvania remained under a “drought watch” as of Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

In the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor update Thursday, western Chester County, and portions of Gloucester and Burlington Counties were declared “abnormally dry.” A piece of Gloucester was in “moderate drought.”

» READ MORE: The early outlooks trended warm for Philly's summer, but so far ...

In the last 30 days, rainfall has been about twice the long-term average in Philly and the neighboring Pennsylvania counties and well above in Gloucester and Burlington.

However, during the last six months, it has been below normal in all nine counties in the region.

Unless the pattern changes, those rain deficits may well be on the run.