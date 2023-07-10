Schuylkill River receding after storms lead to flooding, water rescues across Philly region

A flood warning remains in effect for the Schuylkill River at points in and around in Philadelphia after severe storms rolled through the area on Sunday.

The warning includes the Schuylkill in Philadelphia, Pottstown, and Norristown, though National Weather Service meteorologist Dean Iovino said the water levels at all locations were falling Monday morning.

In Norristown, the water level peaked at 12.8 inches, close to reaching its flood stage of 13 feet, Iovino said. There is a chance of scattered storms across the region Monday, but no major storms are expected to move through the area until later this week.

Crews worked Monday morning to remove trash and debris in Philadelphia that flowed down the Schuylkill River due to the storms.

Flood-prone areas west and north of Philadelphia dealt with major issues Sunday afternoon, when stormed ripped through the region. Areas in Berks county reported nearly 7 inches of rainfall in just 24 hours. King of Prussia reported 5.46 inches of rain.

There were water rescues reported in Upper Merion, Radnor Township, and Quakertown, as vehicles were trapped on flooded roads. All the northbound lanes of I-476 were flooded in Conshohocken Sunday, and Philadelphia International Airport reported delays of up to two and a half hours.

The heaviest flooding was reported in Berks County. Parts of Route 61 and Route 222 were closed due to the flooding, and Reading Regional Airport reported a record 5.35 includes of rain, topping the previous mark of 5.32 inches set in 2004.

At one point, Manatawny Creek in Berks County reached nearly 8 feet on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, almost two feet higher than its flood state of six feet.

No major injures were reported, but some residents are now forced to cope with flooded homes and damaged property.

“I’m devastated,” Bucks County resident Mike Smaglinski told NBC10 after flood water damaged his garage and basement and pool. “I got collector cars over there I’m working on. Ton of money in them. All my new parts, they’re all over there. That’s not a big deal, but I don’t know, my garage is destroyed.”

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be rain free in Philadelphia, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms picking up again beginning Thursday and heading into the weekend, Iovino said.