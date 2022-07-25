At least two people in Philadelphia died from heat-related causes over the weekend as temperatures hit record-breaking highs during the longest heat wave of the season, health officials said Monday.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two deaths were “heat-related.” Health department spokesperson James Garrow said that number may grow in the coming days, “as heat-related deaths can lag the actual emergency.”

The health department could not confirm the ages or genders of the two people who died, citing confidentiality issues, nor could it identify the circumstances around the deaths.

The news comes as the heatwave entered a rapid descent on Monday, with the city planning to end its “heat health emergency” at 8 p.m. and the National Weather Service also ceasing its “excessive heat warning” as temperatures settled into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Sunday’s broiling temperature peaked at 99 degrees — a record for July 24 in the city — after four days of the city declaring a formal heat emergency.

The city will keep its cooling centers operating for the duration of the heat emergency. Over the weekend, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole again urged residents to look after neighbors and families members who might be at risk due to the heat, especially the elderly.

