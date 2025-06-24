Philly could reach 100 degrees Tuesday after a historically warm morning

After one of the warmest June mornings in records dating to 1872, Philadelphia may experience its first 100-degree reading in 13 years.

That’s 100 in the shade, notes Craig Herrera, a Fox Weather meteorologist. It might feel like 120 degrees in the sun if you’re standing on asphalt, or 150 if you get into an unshaded vehicle.

And it’s going to be hotter in some city neighborhoods than it is at Philadelphia International Airport, where it already had reached 97 at noon.

Herrera added that all this may feel more oppressive given that the last several weeks generally been temperate around here and throughout the sun-baked Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

“It’s almost like we flipped the switch and went right into it,” he said.

The National Weather Service’s “extreme heat warning” and the city’s heat emergency remain in effect through the day Wednesday.

However, the Philly region may be catching a major break. Not only was the hot spell delayed a day, but what last week was looking like a long-duration event now could be over by Thursday.

“We may get lucky with this one,” said Michelle Kelly, nursing professor at Villanova University and children’s health specialist.

Hotter than Monday, but the heat index may be lower

Philly has a better shot at reaching 100 degrees on Tuesday — for the first time since 2012 — than it did Monday, when it made it to 99, a record for the date.

This 100-less stretch is the longest since the one that ended in 1917, according to weather service records.

The atmosphere will be drier than it was Monday, and that would be more favorable for bumping up the temperature, said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The more water vapor in the air, the more the the sun diverts some of its ground-baking energy evaporating the moisture.

While the temperature may be a shade higher than Monday’s, the heat index, a combination of the temperature and the relative humidity, is expected to be a few shades lower.

At peaked at 110 in Philadelphia on Monday, and it was expected to top out at 105 Tuesday.

It was quite a hot night in Philly. Here comes another one.

The temperature bottomed out at 81 degrees Monday morning and that almost certainly is going to be the low for the day with readings due to fall lower than 90 until very late at night or early Wednesday.

The record highest low temperature for a June 24 was 75, set in 2025, and 81 would be the second-highest minimum temperature for any day in June in Philadelphia.

The forecast low for Wednesday morning is similar, and that again would set a record for the date, beating the 76 of 2002.

The reluctance of temperatures to drop after dark is a classic symptom of the mugginess. When it’s clear and dry, daytime heat radiates into space. When the moisture level is high, it inhibits cooling.

Heat-health experts warn that nighttime heating is especially dangerous for people who live without air-conditioning, especially for older residents in rowhouse neighborhoods.

Without overnight cooling, those houses heat up rapidly when the sun returns.

Hot spells become progressively more dangerous the longer they endure as the health effects are cumulative.

Kelly, who is the co-director of the Mid Atlantic Center for Children’s Health and the Environment, said it is essential for seniors — and for children — to stay hydrated.

“They’re birds of a feather,” she said. “Their skin physiologically is similar to that of children.” She said it’s more of a challenge for the skin of the old and young to manage the loss of fluids.

This may end up being just a three-day heat wave

This could end up being just a three-day heat wave, forecasters said Tuesday. A renegade cluster of “ring of fire” thunderstorms that developed well to the north of the region ended up having a cooling effect here.

Sunday’s high in Philly was 88 degrees, rather than the forecast high in the mid- to upper-90s.

Now, a system from the west is poised to give the heat dome a much-welcomed shove, said Herrera.

Philly has an outside chance at seeing showers as early as Wednesday afternoon, and they are likely on Thursday, when the forecast high falls to the mid-80s.

That would be quite a change, considering that by 7 a.m. Tuesday it already was 87.