Philadelphia temperatures might make a run at 100 degrees next week

After a sky drama Friday, the final weekend of the astronomical spring should be splendid. Then get ready for that Philadelphia staple of summer — a heat wave.

Its potential ferocity is uncertain. However, a marinade of heat and atmospheric moisture, which we commonly call humidity, is expected to make conditions progressively more uncomfortable.

Said Tyler Roys, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc, “There’s a chance we make a run at 100.” The last time that happened was in 2012, the city’s longest 100-degree-less stretch in over a century.

Fittingly, that could happen on Thursday, Roys said, when summer officially arrives.

Showers may interrupt the heat spell next Friday, but NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecast favors above-normal temperatures for the next two weeks, and you may have noticed that the ground is beginning to harden as rain deficits have been growing. That dryness may contribute to the building heat.

The first heat wave of the year will be a “sucker-punch,” Roys said.

Even though temperatures have been above average this month, the coming hot spell might be particularly challenging to the body, said Laurence Kalkstein, a climatologist who is an expert on heat-related mortality. “Very hot weather early in the season is more dangerous than later in the season,” he said.

In the short term, strong thunderstorms — attendant to a front that is going to make the atmosphere a welcoming place this weekend with sun, highs in the 80s and comfortable nights — are forecast to break out across the region later Friday afternoon and evening.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has areas just to the west of I-95, including most of the city, under a 40% chance of severe storms, those with wind gusts to near 60 mph.

Here’s what’s brewing in Philly’s air, and on the ground

The weekend pleasantness evidently will be short-lived. Rain- and cloud-discouraging high pressure, or heavier air, will build next week over the East, allowing the sun to bake the ground.

Even when the ground is dry, however, the Philly region is prone to sultriness, being in proximity of major bodies of water that are copious producers of steamy air.

Philly’s temperatures have been rising, but heat waves haven’t rivaled the deadly, long-duration hot spells of the 1990s. During an 11-day heat wave in July 1993, the temperature reached 100 degrees on three consecutive days. It hit 100 again during a 24-day hot spell in 1995.

The weather service isn’t quite as bullish with its temperature forecast as AccuWeather, calling for highs in the mid-90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a 90 possible on Monday. It will wait and see on any heat warnings, but says the potential “will only grow with time as the week progresses.”

Roys said it’s possible that Philly may make a run at the record high temperature for the date on Thursday, 98 degrees, set in 1931 in the Dust Bowl era.

Summer arrives that day at 4:50 p.m.

By then, that will be an astronomical technicality.