Rains persist in Philly, and so do the drought conditions

Only halfway through the month, Thursday marked the ninth May day in which it has rained in Philly, and chances are excellent the number will reach 12 this weekend.

But as pesky — in some places more than pesky —and persistent as the showers have been, they haven’t matched the drought conditions for peristence.

Advertisement

The weekly inter-agency U.S. Drought Monitor map posted Thursday morning is didn’t improve much for the Philly region from last week’s, with about half the region in “severe drought,” and most of it at least “abnormally dry.”

That’s despite rain totals of 2 and 3 inches in parts of region this week. “Some got hit pretty good,” said Mike Gorse, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly who was tracking the totals.

Rains may have been a factor in the death of a 36-year-old contract worker who fell into a river in South Jersey on Wednesday. The man had lost his footing and fallen into the swiftly moving waters Big Timber Creek in Westville, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

So, why is the region still in drought?

Drought isn’t the stuff of Netflix. It comes on gradually and almost always ends reluctantly.

No mandatory restrictions are in place, and no region-wide major drought has occurred around here in over 20 years, but advisories remain in effect in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

And despite all the rains around this week, it is likely that those “abnormally dry” designations will keep appearing on the weekly Drought Monitor maps.

The region is still recovering from the record-dry conditions of September and October, the first month in Philly records dating to 1872 in which no measurable rain was observed at the official measuring station.

While precipitation totals rebounded at the end of 2024, Philly and its seven neighboring counties are running 20% to 25% deficits so far this year.

The outlook for the rest of the week

Heading into Thursday, 1.67 inches of rain had been measured in Philly this month, well above normal May.

The forecast called for more shower chances later in the day, a 70% chance on Friday, and 60% Saturday.

Sunday will be dry, forecasters promise, with highs in the 70s.

The sun might even appear.