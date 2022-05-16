With a front approaching and the atmosphere primed for mayhem, an outbreak of strong thunderstorms was a near certainty for the Philly region Monday afternoon, forecasters are warning, with an outside shot at tornadoes.

In a development more common to a snow threat, several school districts — including Radnor, Tredfyffrin-Easttown, Abington, and Upper Perkiomen districts ― announced they would close early, according to Fox29.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center advised that “supercells,” thunderstorm systems capable of spinning up rotating winds that can spawn tornadoes, were possible along the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City and throughout New Jersey.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the entire region until 8 p.m.

Wind gusts past 60 mph were possible, during thunderstorms, the weather service said.

As for the probability of tornadoes, “it’s a low percentage,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, but “there is that possibility.”

Conditions over were particularly volatile Monday, the weather service said, with an approaching cold front, a major pulse of moisture, and the air highly unstable energized.

The thunderstorm threat would continue at least until 7 p.m.

