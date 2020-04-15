Temperatures are due to fall well into the 30s throughout the Philadelphia region early Thursday and Friday, and perhaps even flirt with freezing, with some plant-threatening frost likely.
The National Weather Service has posted a frost advisory for Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties for early Thursday.
For Friday, a freeze watch is up for upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties, and the weather service says “patchy frost” is possible elsewhere.
Lows early Thursday are expected to settle into the mid- to upper-30s throughout the region, but frost can form even at temperatures above freezing. Cold air sinks, and at ground level it can be colder than it is six to eight feet up, where temperature readings are taken.
The bigger threat region-wide would be early Friday, when conditions will be more fertile for cooling, with light winds and generally fair skies favorable for daytime heating to radiate into space. Readings could drop below freezing north and west of the city.
And for Millville, N.J., and areas around the Pine Barrens, “it could be a solid freeze” early Friday, said Nicholas Carr, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Mount Holly office.
Regarding the paradox of why South Jersey is under a frost advisory Thursday and Philadelphia isn’t: Clouds west of the Delaware might inhibit cooling, said Carr’s colleague Dean Iovino.
And Philadelphia will have the added protection of the so-called urban heat island effect as all those buildings and the paved surface absorb solar energy during the day and are slow to give it up at night.
The forecast low for Philadelphia Thursday morning is 38 degrees, and 35 on Friday.
It isn’t easy getting to freezing in the city in mid-April, especially at the official observation station at Philadelphia International Airport, where the thermometer is located not far from buildings, runways, a swamp, and the Delaware River.
It did get to 27 degrees on April 16, 1943, and 27 on the 17th in 1980, both records for those dates.
However, not a single daily-low record has been set in April in Philadelphia since 1985; seven record daily highs have been recorded in April in the 21st century.