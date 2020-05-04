Like just about everything — and everyone else — the atmosphere continues to have an adversarial relationship with normality.
After a short-lived flirtation with May, a decided chill is resettling across the region, and frost could reappear on Mother’s Day weekend, when temperature readings might fall into the 30s.
“It’s a possibility,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Temperatures next week could average 12 or more degrees below normal, said Jack Boston, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
On Monday when the “normal” high would be 72, readings might stay in the 40s with a daylong cold rain if a storm develops as expected. “Monday might qualify as as the most miserable day you could have in May,” he said.
In the meantime, the daytime highs this week, ranging from the mid-50s to mid-60s ,will be 7 to 15 degrees below normal as “spring" continues to make a mockery of the long-term outlooks.
As an Arctic air mass — “yes, an Arctic air mass in early May,” as the weather service said in its daily discussion — spills southward, areas in northern Pennsylvania could see some wet snow on Friday, the day the state is due to lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions in those regions.
Snowflake sightings are possible as far south as the Lehigh Valley early Saturday, the weather service says, and by Sunday morning temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s in Philadelphia.
Despite temperatures well into the 70s during a spectacular weekend, readings since April 14 have averaged close to 5 degrees below normal, said Boston.
Since mid-April, a broad area of upper-level low pressure, a trough that favors cooler weather, has dominated the East. And this week and next, the region will be visited by an atmospheric celebrity, the polar vortex.
After spinning rather quietly in the high latitudes all winter, damming cold air up that way and depriving the East Coast of significant snows, the vortex has been dislodged, said Boston. It is being forced southward by strong air-pressure systems over northwestern Canada and the North Atlantic that extend all the way to the Arctic.
The chill is forecast to persist, and deepen the middle of next week, with a few rough mornings for some of the region’s vulnerable plant life.
“There could be some problems with some oo the stuff that’s already popped out of the ground,” Boston said.
“We’ve got a pretty big pattern change coming,” said Boston, but “I wouldn’t look for any weather that’s going to require air-conditioning until the 20th of May.”
He said he sees a return to — dare we say, normality by Memorial Day.
Then again, in both its mid-March outlook and March 31 update, forecasters at the government’s Climate Prediction Center said that the odds favored above-normal temperatures around here in April. The month finished 2.4 degrees below normal, despite quite a warm start.
As for AccuWeather, it called for April temperatures to be 3 or more degrees above normal.
Much of the country ended up experiencing April temperatures below long-term averages.
