A month’s worth of rain fell upon Philly in 3 days. So much for that dry spell.

On average, 3.5 inches of precipitation falls officially during the 30 days of April in the city, and that’s almost exactly how much rain landed upon the Philadelphia International Airport measuring station Friday through Sunday.

It was the most rain in a three-day period in Philly since August 2020, according to National Weather Service records, and more than the monthly totals in 13 of the last 18 months.

“It’s not a common occurrence,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Mount Holly, where he has worked since the 1990s.

The rains were wrung out from two complex storms that discourteously doused the city during two of the nation’s signature sporting events — the Penn Relays, and the annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run, which drew 28,000 participants.

“Both systems over-performed,” said Iovino. In round one, just over 2 inches fell from Friday morning into early Saturday. Round two, unfortunately for thousands of Broad Street racers, got underway just as the top finishers were ending their runs. Thousands of others were in for a soaking.

The official three-day total, 3.47 inches, while impressive, wasn’t especially disruptive. Some minor flooding occurred, and two water rescues were reported in Chester County.

But while those watching the Penn Relays or the Broad Street race or participating in either might beg to differ, nature could have picked a worst time to empty the skies, said Iovino.

Rainfall from March 1 through April 21 was running about half of normal in Philly, and most of Chester County and pieces of Bucks and Delaware Counties were in “moderate drought” as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Iovino expects that to change with this Thursday’s update.

Stream levels were low, and none around here sloshed over. Plus, the burgeoning vegetation for which the rain is the ultimate growth hormone, is growing ever thirstier, thus blunting runoff. Showers are possible the next few days, but no significant rain is expected, said Iovino.

And all the better that the dry spell was interrupted before the serious heat and sun-baking begins in summer, Iovino said.

Heat is not going to be an issue, at least this week. Temperatures might not get above 60 degrees through Thursday.

“it’s going to be a chilly this week,” Iovino said, “but I kind of like this kind of weather.”