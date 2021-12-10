For a day that in all likelihood will produce record-high temperatures throughout the Philadelphia region, Saturday is looking remarkably unpleasant.

The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory for gust to 45 mph, and the government’s Storm Prediction Center says that isolated tornadoes are even remotely possible.

“It’s going to be pretty intense,” said Michael Silva, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “It’s going to be windy pretty much all day.”

Temperatures are due to approach 70 in Philadelphia, which would be five degrees above the record for a Dec. 11, set in 1971, and the weather service expects records to fall throughout its service area, which includes Wilmington and Atlantic City.

Readings are due to pass 50 shortly after daybreak Saturday, followed by a rapid pickup in winds gusting past 40 mph from noon into the early evening. Showers are possible any time, but more likely late in the day and in the early evening as a front passes that could kick off “brief, weak tornadoes,” the weather service said.

That front would be attached to an unusually strong storm centered well to the north of Philadelphia. As it moves eastward, the region will experience warming winds from the south, part of the counterclockwise circulation around the center.

When the front passes, winds will abruptly shift and blow from the colder northwest. On Sunday, highs will be in the mid and upper 40s, close to seasonal normals.

However, anomalous warmth is due to return during the workweek, and the Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook has temperatures above normal through Dec. 23.

Accuweather has temperatures just a shade above the long-term averages Christmas week, and no snow —or anything else — on Dec. 24 or 25.

One thing is certain: It won’t snow on Saturday. “It doesn’t look like it,” said Silva.