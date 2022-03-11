It is unclear whether this is will be a farewell tour, but winter is going to make a dramatic reappearance in the Philadelphia area on Saturday, forecasters are warning.

Heavy rains, accumulating snow, gusts to 35 mph, rapidly plunging temperatures, a flash freeze, and perhaps even a thunderstorm are all in play for Saturday depending on the career of a variety of moving parts.

A winter-storm warning was in effect for areas as nearby as Lancaster County, and recent computer guidance has been more bullish for at least some snow in the immediate Philadelphia area late Saturday.

“We are examining incoming model data,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “We have been trending colder.”

She said a soaking rain would get underway early Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon before mixing with and changing to snow as temperatures crash, maybe dropping below freezing by late in the day.

“There is a possibility of a flash freeze,” she said. Winds in the afternoon could gust to 35 mph, and they could actually have the benign effect of drying off the roads before they get iced over.

Paved surfaces also will have retained some warmth as temperatures still will be in the mid-40s in the overnight hours, but Arctic air will be press southeastward. Meanwhile a potential “bomb cyclone” — a rapidly intensifying storm — is forecast to blow up off the coast sometime Saturday, generating strong winds from northeast that would speed up the changeover process.

“It looks like the colder air is coming in a little faster,” said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

He said that up to an inch of snow was possible from Philadelphia south and east, with perhaps three to six inches in elevated areas north and west of the city, all very much subject to change.

Temperatures by daybreak Sunday — which won’t occur until after 7 a.m. thanks to the onset of daylight saving time — will drop to near 20 degrees in the city and the teens elsewhere. They are not expected to escape the 30s on Sunday.

Worth noting is that this weekend marks the anniversaries of two of the most disruptive winter storms in the period of observation — the famous Blizzard of 1888, which paralyzed the Northeast, and the March 1993 “Superstorm,” during which Philadelphia set its record for a March snowfall, with 12 inches.

Said Walker, “The storms get quite volatile this time of year.”

This story will be updated.