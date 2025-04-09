Philly flirts with a temperature record at the freeze-resistant airport

While temperatures dropped into the 20s elsewhere in the region early Tuesday, including Atlantic City, the blossoms and blooms in Philly evidently benefitted from some unnatural protection.

The official temperature at Philadelphia International Airport did not make it below 33 degrees, the National Weather Service reported, and it’s highly likely that the city is going to see its second-earliest last freeze of the season in 150 years of record-keeping.

What happened to the freeze?

“It really boils down to the urban heat island,” said Alex Staarmann, the climate specialist at the weather service office in Mount Holly, adding that readings at several other stations around the city failed to get below 32.

All those sun-soaking buildings and hard surfaces that are reluctant to yield their heat at night create heat islands in urbanized areas, and Philadelphia is part of an archipelago of such islands along the I-95 corridor.

Those effects notwithstanding, meteorologists and the marvelous machines they consult had foreseen temperatures falling into the upper 20s even at PHL. They dropped to 27 degrees at the Wilmington airport and 29 at Atlantic City’s.

They did get to 30 at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, but the fact that they didn’t get that low at its bigger cousin by the Delaware River “was definitely surprising,” Staarmann said.

No flirtations with freezing are in the forecast at least through Tuesday, and it is likely that Philly is going to set that record for the earliest last freeze.

The most-recent below-freezing reading occurred on March 9, when it fell to 30 degrees.

The record for the earliest final-freeze occurrence is March 8, set in 2020, followed by March 11, 1953.

After a day when winds gusts and temperatures were in the 40s, Wednesday is due to be milder with highs in the low 50s and less wind. Overnight lows are expected to be several degrees above freezing.

Of note, Tuesday broke Philly’s eight-day streak of measurable rain, but significantly more is on the way, said Staarmann.

Rain is possible from Thursday afternoon into Friday night and perhaps into Saturday, with one to two inches possible, he said.

The region remains under drought advisories. However, in the 60-day period that ended Monday, rainfall was significantly above normal in Philly and all seven of the neighboring counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.