For geographic coverage and duration, the massive winter storm that was pressing eastward could well become the most disruptive of the season for the eastern half of the country, but it is not expected to have much impact in the immediate Philadelphia region.

“It’s going to be bad a lot of places, but not for us,” Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly Office, said on a cosmically dreary Thursday, when a pulse of warmer, moist air in advance of the front was liquefying the remnants of the defeated snowpack.

“It’s taking a beating,” he said.

Temperatures Friday were forecast to rise into the mid-50s by daybreak in a steady, soaking rain, and then tumble toward freezing by nightfall, with rain possibly ending as a brief period of freezing rain, sleet, or snow, or some cocktail of all three.

No accumulation was expected in the city and its surroundings, with an outside threat of some icing well to the north and west.

“I think in the city it’s more or less just going to rain and end there,” said Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. He said that while a freeze-up was possible Friday night, increasing winds might help to dry out paved surfaces before temperatures dropped below freezing.

The rains were associated with areas of low pressure rippling along a potent east-moving front that has been churning up the atmosphere. On Thursday winter-storm warnings were in effect from Austin, Texas, to Caribou, Maine.

That front eventually will cross the region and chill Philly. The forecast is for temperatures early Saturday to drop to near 20 in the city, and not get past 30 Saturday.

Highs Sunday are expected to be in the mid-30s but then are forecast to rise into the 40s during the workweek.

A coastal storm might pop up at midweek, said Pydynowski, but that was a long shot, and it wasn’t certain that precipitation from it would be snow.

Said O’Brien, “It looks kind of ho-hum for a while.”