Philadelphia could see its most significant snowfall in five years from a nor’easter set to bear down on the region late Sunday afternoon.
But with large swaths of the local workforce still working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic and many students still attending classes remotely, if heavy snow falls when there’s only limited traffic to snarl and schedules to disrupt, does it even count as a snow day anymore?
You wouldn’t know it from the crowds that packed grocery store parking lots from Bucks County to Center City and South Jersey early Sunday morning.
Or from the nearly 450 trucks PennDot had lined up to start dumping more than 100,000 pounds of salt on area roadways once the first flakes start falling.
“We’re using all of our resources for this particular storm because it’s a big one,” said PennDot spokesman Brad Rudolph. “We’re going to need all hands on deck.”
There is still some question of just how hard the region will be hit, but Sunday morning meteorologists increasingly agreed the totals will be significant and accumulation could continue to grow through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for the entire region from 1 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, predicting significant snowfall is all but inevitable with totals ranging from at least six inches to as much as a foot in Philadelphia and most of Delaware County.
Much of Montgomery, Bucks and Chester Counties could see as many as 18 inches with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, while the danger along the Jersey Shore is likely to be moderate coastal flooding.
The first flakes are expected to begin falling around midday Sunday, before transitioning in some areas into a wintry mix of snow and sleet overnight, the meteorologists predicted. But the snow will likely pick up again Monday as a heavier band makes its way through the region, delivering the heaviest snowfall of the storm before eventually tapering off Tuesday morning.
“However,” the National Weather Service cautioned in an alert Sunday morning, “the exact storm track remains uncertain and a shift in track could bring the heavier snow amounts farther north or south.”
So, with just hours left to prepare, shoppers packed aisles almost as soon as grocery stores opened to stock up on milk, eggs, bread, and their “hunkering down” beverages of choice, and hardware stores reported a brisk trade in rock salt, shovels and other snow supplies.
Others, though, were taking a wait-and-see approach Sunday morning.
So far, only the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has announced it would close its high schools and elementary campuses in Philadelphia on Monday, while leaving those in suburban counties to follow the decisions made by their closest public school system.
Philadelphia, where school buildings have been closed to students since March due to the pandemic, had announced no plans to disrupt remote learning no matter how hard the snow fell.
And in Cheltenham, where the district had been preparing for a return to some in-person schooling for the first time in months Monday morning, officials had not yet announced any changes to those plans. But, said spokesperson Kevin Kauffman, the district continued to monitor the situation.
The storm was already having an effect on pandemic planning in Camden County, where officials rescheduled all COVID-19 vaccinations booked for Monday and Tuesday. Those appointments have been rescheduled for Wednesday, when county spokesperson Dan Keashen said they’re prepared to take on the extra volume.
“We’ll have plenty of capacity to do everybody and make sure that all those appointments are accounted for,” he said.
Meanwhile, at midday Sunday, Rudolph, the PennDot spokesman, waited at the department’s Montgomery County maintenance building in Norristown for the snow to begin.
He predicted the pandemic closures and the resulting reduction in traffic could make clearing the region’s roadways somewhat easier during the significant storm. How much easier depends on just how much snow and ice the nor’easter has in store.
“It’s going to be a long storm. A challenging storm,” he said. “Lower volume on the roadways makes it easier for us to run our routes. But people still have to travel and all it takes is one disabled vehicle to clog up a roadway.”
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.