With the atmosphere well-juiced and energized, approaching fronts could set off flooding downpours late Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters are warning.

The National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly has the entire region is under a flash-flood watch from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The 5 to 8 p.m. period would be of primary concern, the agency says, because that’s when storms “may start to slow down,” and it’s possible that they will keep hitting the same areas along the I-95 corridor, the so-called training effect.

Downpours could douse some areas with over 2 inches of rain within less than three hours. Based on current hydrological conditions, rains of 1.5 to 2 inches in a three-hour period could trigger flash flooding, the weather service said.

The region might be somewhat out of practice for this drill.

May was bone dry until last Friday, and it has been nine months since the weather service has issued flash-flood warnings, according to Mount Holly meteorologist Nicholas Carr.

That would be a record interval for the Mount Holly office, which covers most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and all of Delaware.

More showers are possible Friday and Friday night, followed by a major warmup.

It appears that the region will experience its first heat wave of the season starting Sunday with the first of several days with forecast highs in the 90s.