Rains are slowly easing Philly’s drought, and they may mess with the Phillies

After a record dry run that precipitated drought advisories throughout the region, the atmosphere evidently has taken a turn for the wetter — just in time for the baseball season.

March already has been the wettest month officially in Philadelphia since August, and it may well end with showers Sunday night and Monday, when the Phillies are scheduled to play their home opener. (And what would a home opener be without a rain threat?)

Why the change in fortunes? “It seems like storm tracks are becoming a little more favorable,” said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Hoeflich, a Phillies’ partisan, said Wednesday that he’s on the fence about showing up at Citizens Bank Park Monday to watch the Phillies host the Colorado Rockies. He’ll be watching the computer guidance.

What is the status of drought conditions in the Philly region?

Drought advisories remain in effect, and likely will continue well into the spring, although the weekly update, which will be posted Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor should show some improvement in conditions.

Monday’s generous rains — up to three-quarters of an inch east of I-95 ‚ raised Philly’s monthly total to 4.09 inches, the most since the 5.07 of August.

During the 90-day period that ended Monday, Philly was within 10% of normal, and the neighboring New Jersey counties were above normal, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

However, the region is still recovering from that extraordinary autumn dry spell. October was the first rain-less month in Philadelphia in records dating to 1872.

The outlook for the Philly region

The rest of Wednesday should be chilly, forecasters say, with highs in the low 50s, and it’s possible that readings will flirt with freezing Thursday morning.

A warm-up begins Friday, with light rain possible late at night into early Saturday, which then is due to become a splendid spring day with sun and highs well into the 70s. Showers are possible Sunday and Sunday night, and likely on Monday.

That may be followed by a decent cold shot, said Hoeflich. Sorry, Phillies.

Even if he doesn’t get to the Phillies’ home opener, Hoeflich said he would be watching the Phillies live this weekend in Washington, where they are playing the Nationals.

“It’s going to be beautiful. It might touch 80 down there,” he said.