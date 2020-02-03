By lunchtime Monday temperatures throughout the region had risen into the mid-50s, and while the daytime high in Philadelphia likely will fall just short of the daily record, 62, the weather will feel like it wandered in from April.
Daytime readings will be above the February averages until Saturday at the earliest, forecasters say, and overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be above the average daytime highs. Rain, maybe lots of it, is possible Tuesday through Friday.
Punxsatawney Phil the prognosticating rodent might be on to something. He failed to see his shadow Sunday, in case you missed it, the folklore harbinger of an early spring.
Computer models are saying not so fast, suggesting hints of at least a modest transition to winter.
With chillier air filtering into the region Wednesday night, the National Weather Service sees an outside threat of some icing well north and west of the city for the Thursday morning peak commute.
Rain and snow showers are possible in the immediate Philadelphia during the weekend, and if the stars align (or misalign, as the case might be) it might even snow for real, weather service Mount Holly meteorologist Trent Davis said in his morning discussion.
The European forecast model was popping a low off the coast, a classic snow-making position in early February. “There is potential,” he said, providing enough cold air is around, and the threat is “worth watching.”
But talk about Groundhog Day: Computer models have been hallucinating about future cold and snow all winter.
Said Davis, “I am not hanging my hat on this rack by any means given how this winter has transpired thus far.”
Phil could not be reached for comment.