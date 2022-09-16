The milky veil that has obscured those erstwhile beautifully blue skies in much of the Philadelphia region is the fallout from the Western wildfires, and it is expected to be around at least half the weekend.

“It’s been streaming across the country the last few days,” said Matt Brudy, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly.

Any adverse health impacts were unlikely, said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.; air quality was reported to be “good” on Friday in Philly.

It was, however, having aesthetic effects around here, blotting out a splendidly clear pre-autumn sky.

“It has the appearance of a hot and humid hazy sunshine day in the middle of the summer,” said Kines.

That may seem a petty observation given what some people out West have endured.

While multiple fires have been burning, the likely sources of what’s overhead in Philly are the Northern Rockies and western Canada. Given the often-chaotic flows in the upper atmosphere, it would be impossible to pinpoint the precise origin, Kines said.

That chaos might be evident this weekend, he added. The blue should be back Saturday, but the milk could return Sunday as the fires continue.

California’s Mosquito Fire, involving nearly 70,000 acres, was 20% contained, the state said. So far this year, wildfires have been blamed for nine deaths in California.

In addition to multiple other California fires, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported 13 “large” fires in progress in Washington state and Oregon.

Some wildfire smoke covered much of the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday, including all of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, according to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, with the heaviest concentrations along and east of the Delaware River.

Kines said that upper-air winds favored pushing the smoke south Saturday toward the Carolinas, where the smoke-moving currents would be blowing from the east.

“That pushes it back toward the Appalachians,” he said, “but when you get too far west, the winds are out of the southwest, so it picks it up and throws it back again.” Thus it’s likely that the veil will make a return visit for the second half of the weekend.

Save for the smoke, the last weekend of the astronomical summer around here should be one to savor, with sun, temperatures in the 80s, negligible winds, and virtually no chance of anything falling from the sky.

