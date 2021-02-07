A fast-moving storm that got to a late start means the Philadelphia region is probably going to get less snow Sunday than had been expected, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
“The new forecast is calling for about 4 inches for the city area,” said meteorologist Patrick O’Hara. That’s opposed to the up to 6 inches we were expecting.
“It’s a very fast-moving storm. It’s here now, and probably by Super Bowl time, it will be largely gone,” O’Hara said.
Aside from being a speedy storm front, its arrival was different than initially forecast. Instead of the snow starting at about 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. and picking up by 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the storm started as rain a bit before 7 a.m. and did not fully turn to snow until shortly before 9 a.m., O’Hara said.
The week ahead is likely to be a mixed bag, weather-wise.
Monday, the area can expect dry conditions with high temperatures in the low 30s, O’Hara said. On Tuesday, rain is likely with some snow possible early in the day and temperatures warming into the 40s. Wednesday, we will probably get another break from precipitation. However, temperatures are expected to drop again into the 30s.
But look out for Thursday.
“This is probably the one to watch for the week,” O’Hara said.
Granted, weather forecasts are subject to change; look at Sunday. But for now, O’Hara said snow is likely Thursday, possibly continuing into Friday, with a high in the low 30s. Stay tuned.