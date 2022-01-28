Key updates

  • Follow along here for the latest on storm preparations.
  • Most of the Philly region will be under a winter storm warning for Friday night through Saturday. Forecasters were calling for 6 to 8 inches of snow in the city.
  • A blizzard warning was issued for the Jersey Shore, which is forecast to see the highest snow totals.
  • Low temperatures and strong winds are expected Saturday, leading forecasters to recommend staying indoors even after the snow stops.
A snowstorm moving into the region Friday night into Saturday is expected to drop several inches of snow across the region, with some areas of South Jersey expecting more than a foot.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who declared a state of emergency effective at 5 p.m., urged everyone to hunker down and stay home.

» READ MORE: Crews prepare as heavy snow is expected to blanket the Philly area

Here is what the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is projecting, as of about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

How much snow are we expecting?

Philadelphia is currently forecast to get about 6 inches of snow, and Atlantic City almost 14 inches of snow.

Location
Expected snowfall
Reading, PA
2 inches
Allentown, PA
2 inches
Bethlehem, PA
2 inches
Philadelphia, PA
6 inches
Atlantic City, NJ
14 inches
Camden, NJ
6 inches
Vineland, NJ
10 inches
Trenton, NJ
8 inches
New Brunswick, NJ
8 inches
Perth Amboy, NJ
9 inches
Sayreville, NJ
9 inches
Wilmington, DE
5 inches

How likely is it that we’ll get a foot of snow?

There is a 29% chance that Philadelphia will get a foot of snow or more. Down by the shore, Atlantic City has a 66% chance of getting more than a foot.

Could we get more snow?

We could, but there is only a 10% chance that Philadelphia will get more than 15.4 inches of snow.

Could we get less snow?

We could, but there is a 90% chance that Philadelphia will get more than 2.1 inches of snow.