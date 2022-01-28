A snowstorm moving into the region Friday night into Saturday is expected to drop several inches of snow across the region, with some areas of South Jersey expecting more than a foot.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who declared a state of emergency effective at 5 p.m., urged everyone to hunker down and stay home.
Here is what the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is projecting, as of about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
How much snow are we expecting?
Philadelphia is currently forecast to get about 6 inches of snow, and Atlantic City almost 14 inches of snow.
How likely is it that we’ll get a foot of snow?
There is a 29% chance that Philadelphia will get a foot of snow or more. Down by the shore, Atlantic City has a 66% chance of getting more than a foot.
Could we get more snow?
We could, but there is only a 10% chance that Philadelphia will get more than 15.4 inches of snow.
Could we get less snow?
We could, but there is a 90% chance that Philadelphia will get more than 2.1 inches of snow.