Key updates Follow along here for the latest on storm preparations.

Most of the Philly region will be under a winter storm warning for Friday night through Saturday. Forecasters were calling for 6 to 8 inches of snow in the city.

A blizzard warning was issued for the Jersey Shore, which is forecast to see the highest snow totals.

Low temperatures and strong winds are expected Saturday, leading forecasters to recommend staying indoors even after the snow stops. i-circle_black

A snowstorm moving into the region Friday night into Saturday is expected to drop several inches of snow across the region, with some areas of South Jersey expecting more than a foot.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who declared a state of emergency effective at 5 p.m., urged everyone to hunker down and stay home.

» READ MORE: Crews prepare as heavy snow is expected to blanket the Philly area

Here is what the National Weather Service in Mount Holly is projecting, as of about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

How much snow are we expecting?

Philadelphia is currently forecast to get about 6 inches of snow, and Atlantic City almost 14 inches of snow.

Location Expected snowfall Reading, PA 2 inches Allentown, PA 2 inches Bethlehem, PA 2 inches Philadelphia, PA 6 inches Atlantic City, NJ 14 inches Camden, NJ 6 inches Vineland, NJ 10 inches Trenton, NJ 8 inches New Brunswick, NJ 8 inches Perth Amboy, NJ 9 inches Sayreville, NJ 9 inches Wilmington, DE 5 inches

How likely is it that we’ll get a foot of snow?

There is a 29% chance that Philadelphia will get a foot of snow or more. Down by the shore, Atlantic City has a 66% chance of getting more than a foot.

Could we get more snow?

We could, but there is only a 10% chance that Philadelphia will get more than 15.4 inches of snow.

Could we get less snow?

We could, but there is a 90% chance that Philadelphia will get more than 2.1 inches of snow.