Key updates Most of the Philly region will be under a winter storm warning for Friday night through Saturday. Forecasters were calling for 6 to 8 inches of snow in the city.

A blizzard warning was issued for the Jersey Shore, which is forecast to see the highest snow totals.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for the state beginning at 5 p.m.

Crews are treating streets ahead of the storm, but difficult travel conditions are expected. i-circle_black

The Philadelphia and South Jersey regions were bracing for heavy snow to start Friday night, with many of the towns expected to see the most snowfall preparing for significant accumulations and potentially hazardous travel conditions.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. Friday.

”We are preparing for a significant statewide snow event,” Murphy said, asking people to stay home. He said the eastern half of the state could see snowfall totals ranging from 8 inches to a foot, and up to 18 inches or more along the Shore.

“And if that’s not enough, we’re also expecting strong and potentially damaging winds of up to 50 miles per hour ... Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home. Stay home tonight, and stay home tomorrow.”

Murphy said all state offices will close, and all employees will be dismissed, at 3 p.m. with restrictions on commercial vehicles. He said his office would be coordinating with officials from New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to ensure safe interstate travel.

In Pennsylvania, PennDOT crews hadn’t expected the light snow that started falling Friday morning, but were nevertheless prepared and had started brining roads Wednesday, spokesperson Brad Rudolph said. Unlike other storms the past few years, Rudolph said the agency has a full complement of workers despite the overall national and local labor shortage, and the pandemic.

» READ MORE: Road brining before winter storms is gaining more traction around Philly and the nation

”We just went through our roster and we seem to be okay,” Rudolph said. “But in previous storms Covid has certainly been a challenge and we’ve had to use other resources.”

PennDOT has about 165 to 170 trucks that can brine, salt, and plow for the five-county Southeastern Pennsylvania area, including Philadelphia. Crews have already brined some of the major roads, such as Broad Street, Woodhaven Road, and the Schuylkill Expressway, as well as interstates such as I-95. It works with the city to ensure coverage.

PennDOT, like many other government agencies, has been increasingly cautious about using rock salt because of the impact on streams and rivers. So, it’s turned to brining because it drastically dilutes the level of sodium chloride. Overall, crews cover about 11,000 of road lanes.Rudolph said PennDOT can also pull from 275 contractors with trucks if needed.

» READ MORE: Winter road salt is making some Philly-area streams as salty as the ocean, enough to kill wildlife

“We can fill in any missing pieces by bringing them in,” Rudolph said. “We’re prepared.”

The forecast has been a moving target throughout the week, and meteorologists had cautioned that almost any outcome was possible, and whatever happens, areas just to the west of the heavier snow shield might well be shut out.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service was calling for 6 to 8 inches in the immediate Philadelphia area, while much of South Jersey was expected to deal with blizzard conditions, with as much as 18 inches expected in Atlantic City.

» READ MORE: The coming storm might become a ‘bomb cyclone.’ Just what does that mean?

The heaviest snow is expected to start falling Friday after dark, going all the way to Saturday afternoon, said Patrick O’Hara, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Late Friday morning, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said his county has enough staffing and the Office of Emergency Management is ready for the blizzard conditions expected along the coast in towns such as Toms River.

“We’ll be fine,” Mastronardy said. “Right now we have a couple of meetings scheduled today to make sure we’re ready and we believe we are. We have officers out on snow patrol. We’ll monitor outages and power outages and we’re scheduling people that need dialysis or other medical issues and emergencies.”