Given the timing, an otherwise unexceptional snowfall Thursday morning has the potential to become the most-disruptive of the season so far in the Philadelphia region.

Not that it would take much to earn that distinction in the immediate Philadelphia area: Nature pitched a snow shutout in December, and those first three January snows had all the staying power of the average party decorations. Plus, the timing for each event was relatively benign.

However, Thursday’s snow could begin around daybreak and begin accumulating around the time of the peak morning commute. It would end by midmorning, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s during the afternoon, or about 20 degrees lower than Wednesday’s.

» READ MORE: In Philly winters, expect anything

A complicating factor was the expectation — that it would begin as rain, and that would argue against pretreating the roads with brine, lest the rain wash it away before changeover, so PennDot crews will pass, said spokesman Brad Rudolph.

By Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service had not yet issued any alerts — 3 inches is the threshold for issuing a “weather advisory” — but left open the possibility that it could do so later, especially in light of the timing.

The rain and snow would be riding a rather potent cold front that would have a tad more juice than the average front, forecasters said.

Snow totals would depend on the timing of the changeover, which would occur northwest to southeast. Areas to the north and west of the city would see the first flakes, but it’s possible that more precipitation would occur south and east of I-95.

Subject to change, of course.

Whatever does fall might stick around for bit longer this time around. “The cold air will be right on its heels,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

Temperatures aren’t expected to escape the 20s until Sunday.

» READ MORE: Philly winter forecasts call for early snow, a cold December, and a 100% chance of uncertainty

A coastal storm is forecast to grow into a major snowmaker during the weekend, however the recent computer model runs suppress it to the southeast and suggest it would be no more than a Cape May grazer around here.

Subject to change.