Snowfall totals Friday night into Saturday from that coastal ‘bomb’ cyclone decreased radically from southeast to northwest.

Officially, 16 inches was measured at Atlantic City International Airport, and 7.5 at Philadelphia International Airport, and the numbers went down from there on out and up.

In some cases, individual snow total accumulations reported to the National Weather Service varied considerably among areas not all that far from each other. That often happens.

In this instance, snow measurement was particularly problematic because of the winds and the fact that totals also included Friday’s snowfall, said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

» READ MORE: The blizzard of '22 ... at least at the Shore.

The weather service offered this analysis that is a smoothed-out version of the accumulation map.

Snowfall measurement is more complicated that one might think. The government has a 14-page manual with all the dirty details. It’s not beach reading. (Not that anything would have been Saturday at the Shore.)

If you want to skip the reading, the weather service put together this handy illustrated guide.