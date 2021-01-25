The bar couldn’t get much lower, but the region has a shot at its biggest snow of the month, with perhaps a touch of icing on top.
Forecasters say the region could see up to an inch of on-and-off snow, starting early Monday evening, mixing with sleet and freezing rain and continuing overnight before ending as rain Tuesday.
While this will not be a particularly ferocious event, the National Weather Service probably will issue a winter-weather advisory later Monday, said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist at the Mount Holly Office.
“Nothing paralyzing,” he said. In fact, the agency says the probability of more than inch would be 0%. But given that icing could be a factor, it would merit attention, he said. Besides, we’re not used to this.
So far this month, the unmeasurable “trace” observed last week at Philadelphia International Airport constitutes the biggest snow of January 2021.
It is about to lose that title, however, said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. Temperatures will be near freezing and borderline for sticking, but since the snow won’t start until after dark, it won’t have to fight any solar radiation and should be able to accumulate at least on the grass, he said.
Areas to the north and west of the city would be the likeliest to see ice accruals, forecasters said.
And the weather service isn’t particularly impressed with the snow potential. “Our main concern is the freezing rain from very late tonight into Tuesday,” it said in its Monday morning discussion.
Computer models last week were looking at the potential of a significant snowfall, seeing a storm from the Plains to redevelop as a snowmaking coastal nor’easter. That’s not happening.
With each run they seemed to shave off accumulation estimates, eventually slicing what was left of the threat to within an inch of its life. The storm, now centered in Oklahoma, is due to become more insipid as it moves northeast, and the center passes well west of the region.
Tuesday is going to be a “dull, murky” day, Rossio said. At midweek another storm passing off the Southeast coast will draw in some chilly air, and highs the rest of the week will be mostly in the 30s.
Computer models are suggesting that a coastal storm could affect the region with wintry precipitation late in the weekend.
And when have they ever been wrong?