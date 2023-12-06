Philly has a shot at its first measurable snowfall of the season on Thursday, but hold the plows

Schools likely will remain open and dust will continue to accumulate on the shovels, but Philly has a shot at its first measurable snow of the season on Thursday, forecasters say.

Areas north and west of the city could see up to a half inch, the weather service says, and enough could land even at snow-resistant Philadelphia International Airport — where the second “trace” of the season was reported Wednesday — to measure.

But it is almost certain that the record streak of days without an official inch of snow — 677 as of Thursday — will survive, Alex Staarmann, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said Wednesday night.

The official weather forecast for Philly is 0.1 inches, but if perchance as much as 0.3 inches fell at the PHL official measuring station, that would match the entire total for the winter of 2022-23.

Staarmann isn’t expecting any significant impacts, but said it’s possible snow could slicken some roads, especially north and west of the city. And drivers around here are very much out of practice.

The snow is expected to start around 8 a.m. and continue to about 1 p.m., probably ending as rain.

And save for its recent scarcity, this would hardly be noteworthy.

Staarmann said a storm on the weekend is likely to have more impact. That one will be a rainstorm, as a potent cold front approaches on Sunday, routing the Friday and Saturday warmup.

Winds could gust to 40 mph on the mainland, and 50 mph at the Shore, with heavy rains, the weather service says. The approaching new moon also will add a kick to tides, increasing the chances of coastal flooding.