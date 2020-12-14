It’s been more than awhile since the term “winter storm watch” has appeared in an official forecast, but on Monday the National Weather Service issued one for the entire region for the potential of 6 inches or more of snow and/or frozen variants Wednesday into Thursday.
It was the first such watch since March 2, 2019, said Trent Davis, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. That was right after the Phillies signed Bryce Harper and looked like World Series favorites, back in the day when sports fan could actually sit next to each at games, or on bar stools.
As is often the case, especially in early-season coastal storms like this one, the I-95 corridor will be quite close to the transition zone between snow and rain, and it is likely that snow totals throughout the region will be dramatically variable, with higher amounts expected to the north and west of the city.
“We’ll probably have some mixing,” Davis said.
As usual, computer models are seeing something a bit different with each run, but it appears that Philadelphia is about to end a near-historic snow drought. An inch of snow fell on March 3, 2019 — yes, that storm watch didn’t quite work out — and the city hasn’t experienced another inch since. That’s 652 days.
As of Monday afternoon, the weather service was looking at the potential of 6 to 10 inches for the city itself. That is hardly a done deal, however. Davis pointed out that so-called urban heat island effect, with all the city’s heat-retaining buildings and paved surfaces, could hold down accumulations in Philadelphia.
Plus, it generally has been quite warm. Temperatures crested past 60 Saturday and Sunday. “I actually opened the windows,” Davis said. The other issue is the ocean: Surf temperatures off Atlantic City were close to 50 Monday afternoon, several degrees above.
Onshore winds would lure that warm landward. Precipitation along the coast likely would be all or mostly rain, and it was unclear how far inland milder air would penetrate at the surface and aloft.
Mixing could hold down city snow totals to 1 to 3 inches, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., but if the precipitation is all snow, 6 to 10 would be in the ballpark. And Dombek pointed out that the region has experienced some significant pre-solstice snowfalls.
The weather service said the genesis of the storm arrived on the Pacific Coast Monday and was due to track across the country and become a major nor’easter Wednesday. Davis said it will be moisture-laden, and will get an extra kick from strong winds in the upper atmosphere as it approaches the Delaware and New Jersey coasts.
Snow is forecast to creep into the region during the morning Wednesday, pick up intensity in the afternoon, and become heavy at night, with mixing possible.
As the storm intensifies it will generate strong winds and heavy, wet snow that could threaten some trees and power lines.
Temperatures are forecast to be right around freezing when the precipitation starts, and where they go from there will depend on the track of the storm.
A track closer to the coast would mean more warm air. If the storm stayed farther offshore, its counterclockwise circulation would draw in some of the very cold air now chilling southeastern Canada.
At this point about the only thing certain is that the computer spats will continue and expect forecast tweaks and revisions even after the snow, or whatever else, is underway.