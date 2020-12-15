A storm that could rival the coronavirus for its shutdown powers might layer a prodigious amount of snow on parts of the region Wednesday into Thursday, forecasters said, along with a wintry mix of ice, cold rain, gale-force winds, power outages, and coastal flooding.
The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning posted the entire region west of the Delaware River, and winter storm watch for South Jersey.
But by Tuesday afternoon, the only thing certain about the accumulation forecasts was that totals were going to be vary dramatically throughout the region, and the distance of a few miles, or a few hundred feet up, could make all the difference.
In Philadelphia itself, snow amounts could vary from 3 or so inches in the lowlands of Philadelphia International Airport, where the stuff is measured officially, to a foot elsewhere in the higher areas of the city, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
The weather service said that up to 19 inches was possible in the outer reaches of the city’s Pennsylvania collar counties, with expected amounts dropping off to the 4-to-6-inch range in South Jersey.
“It’s pretty insane,” said Davis. And it might well change between now and when the first flakes appear. It looks as though everyone will have time to panic shop Wednesday morning since the snow should hold off until mid-afternoon.
It is likely to become heavy quickly, and Davis said that areas that find themselves under snow “bands,” could see as much as 3 inches in an hour.
Yes, Peco has heard all about this, and so have the highway departments, their spokespeople assured. The brine and sale trucks will be out there, and utility crews will be on call should they be needed.
With temperatures near freezing and the region so close to the rain/snow line, the flakes are likely to be water-laden and weighty, and that could lead to power outages, the weather service said.
Given the new moon, which actually has a stronger tidal pull than the full moon, and the potential for onshore wind gusts to 40 mph, moderate coastal flooding is expected with high tide Thursday morning, and minor flooding late Wednesday, the weather service said.
The storm is forecast to track across the Delmarva coast, head offshore, and then hang a left and proceed northeast. It will interact with a strong pulse of cold air pressing southward from southeastern Canada that will allow the precipitation at least to start as snow in areas away from the Shore.
Around Philadelphia it might stay cold enough for snow at the surface, said Dave Dombek, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., but the storm might draw in enough warm air aloft to turn the snow to sleet, or even freezing rain for a time.
AccuWeather has shaved back its accumulations slightly, he said, calling for around 6 inches in the city, and up to 10 in the Pennsylvania suburban counties.
However the upper-air battle between the warm and cold might be so ferocious that Philadelphia’s totals could vary from just 2 or 3 inches to a foot.
Mixed precipitation is a seasonal standard in December. The winter chill hasn’t quite ripened in the upper atmosphere, and the ocean temperatures still are quite warm. On Tuesday temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean off Atlantic City were in the upper 40s.
Air circulates counterclockwise around storms, and the Philadelphia region will be experiencing onshore winds as the storm passes to the south.
The circumstances were similar in one of the most historic December storms on record. During a powerful nor’easter on Christmas night in 1776 General George Washington led his troops through a punishing mixture of snow and falling ice to surprise the Hessian soldiers allied with the British.
The mixed precipitation obviously held down accumulations. Well to the west in Monticello, Va., Thomas Jefferson reported 21 inches of snow, or about double what fell around Washington’s Crossing.
This article will be updated.