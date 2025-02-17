215,000 lost power in the Philly region from the ongoing wind storm. Now, about that snow threat...

The winds have backed off some — gusts were down to a mere 45 mph Monday — but more than 40,000 utility customers remained without power, downed trees continued to close roads, and over 130 flight delays and cancellations were reported at Philadelphia International Airport.

In all, utility officials estimated that about 215,000 customers lost power at some during a long-duration siege of winds that began about 5 p.m. Sunday. The persistent gusts also were interfering with restoration efforts, they said, this not being the best of days to be in a bucket truck.

“This was a really extreme wind,” said Frank Tedesco, spokesperson for Atlantic Electric.

The outages were notable in that they weren’t in association with a thunderstorm, derecho, hurricane, or other atmospheric trauma — just wind, said Peco spokesperson Greg Smore. It marked the highest number of Peco interruptions since January 2024

At the peak, Sunday as many as 150,000 Peco customers were without power, Smore reported. About 25,000 Atlantic Electric companies lost power at some point, most of those in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties, said Tedesco.

Gusts past 60 mph were measured in Philadelphia, and a motorist was killed when a tree fell unto a car in Crescentville. A gust past 70 mph — just shy of hurricane force — was clocked at the Atlantic City airport.

Strong winds continued through the night, and the gusts got a second wind, so to speak, around daybreak Monday, said Michael Silva, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chills are forecast to stay in the teens during the afternoon, and the rest of the workweek looks to be quite cold, although the winds should back off Tuesday.

As for the snow threat, the computer models that last week were seeing visions of a plowable, school-closing snow evidently have sobered up. It still might snow Wednesday night into Thursday, said Silva — but an inch may be a stretch.

What is causing all the winds in the Philly region?

The region is getting caught in a massive wind corridor between two potent weather systems, said Silva. Dry and cold high pressure, or heavier air, to the west is interacting with a potent area of stormy low pressure — which affected the Philly region during the weekend — to the east.

Winds naturally move from heavier air toward lighter air

Think of the air escaping from a punctured tire; in this case that would be a whole lot of blowouts.

Winds affected flights all over the Northeast, said Heather Redfern, spokesperson for the airport.

It us unclear how many of the PHL disruptions were attributable directly to the weather, but Redfern said that FlightAware reported over 460 cancellations and delays Sunday, about half those originating in Philly. About 130 were reported Monday morning.

Downed trees closed “many” roads, said PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph. Among those still closed Monday were several in Doylestown Township, Bucks County, and Whitehorse Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

SEPTA reported only minor problems, said spokesperson Andrew Busch, with delays on the Route 49 bus and the Cynwyd rail line resulting from trees on overhead wires.

What happened to the snow threat in Philly?

Philly evidently will not be digging its way out of a major snowfall this week, but instead will continue to dig its way out what Ray Martin, a lead meteorologist in Mount Holly, called a “snow hole.”

Philly’s official seasonal snow total, 8.0 inches, remains tied with that of New Orleans. Cities to the south and north all have had several inches more snow than what has been measured at the official PHL station.

It will be cold enough for snow through the workweek, with high below freezing Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

As for snow, “We can’t rule anything out,” said Silva. But the best guess for now would be less than an inch Wednesday night into Thursday, he said.

Local snow-lovers are advised to consult with the football fans of Kansas City.

Inquirer staff writer Zoe Greenberg contributed to this article.