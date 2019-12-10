Temperatures throughout the region were well into the 50s on Tuesday afternoon, and that could have a significant — and benign — impact on the Wednesday morning commute.
Snow, perhaps an inch in Philadelphia and one or two to the north and west, is almost a certainty during the overnight hours and after daybreak Wednesday as temperatures take a serious tumble into the 30s.
Ordinarily that timing would be about as bad as it could get for motorists, and it is still possible that some roads in the region could get dicey for awhile.
However, thanks to this week’s temperature run-up, paved surfaces likely will stay warm enough that the snow will hard time sticking to anything beyond grasses and mailboxes, said Nicholas Carr, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
“That’s good for us,” said PennDot spokesman Brad Rudolph. Crews would not be pre-treating roads with brine because of the rain, he added.
A cold front is due to plow through the region later Tuesday, sending a chill through the atmosphere, and eventually the rain is forecast to change to snow.
In this instance the snow would be what the meteorologists call “anafrontal,” a fancy term meaning the precipitation would come in the wake of the front. Usually it’s the other way around.
The most-likely time for snow would be from about 2 a.m. until 8 a.m., Carr said.
After the snow stops, incredibly the sun will re-emerge, although the realities of December will be evident as temperatures hold in the 30s Wednesday and won’t get much past freezing on Thursday.
More rain and another warm-up are due for the weekend; probably not good for outer-wear sales.