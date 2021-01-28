All thermal comfort being relative, the cold the next few days will feel particularly biting, with gusts to 40 mph, wind chills falling into the single digits, and temperatures heading to the mid-teens — something that hasn’t happened in almost two years in Philadelphia.
“It’s going to be quite a shock to the system,” said Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
And forecasters say the likelihood is increasing that the coldest weekend of the season could end with the onset of a significant winter storm with the first measurable snow since mid-December.
Some outsized snow maps have been circulating on social media, but on Thursday snow remained very much a virtual threat, given that the potential Atlantic Coast storm hadn’t even reached the Pacific Coast. And this obviously is not the winter to be taking marching, or shoveling, orders from the machines.
That said, something is coming, said Johnson. “It does look like we’re getting a classic coastal storm,” she said. The computer models, with evermore agreement, see it forming off the Carolinas late in the weekend, and its effects could last until Tuesday.
So much for the known. It is not at all clear how much of what falls would be snow, rain, or an icy assortment. Once the storm enters land early Friday and the domain of the upper-air observation network, Johnson said, forecasters should get a better handle on the eventual outcome.
What is certain is the storm will be preceded by a deep chill, made all the more stinging by its remarkable absence the last two winters.
“It’s been a while since it’s been this cold,” said Johnson. The official temperature at Philadelphia International Airport hasn’t dropped below 20 since Jan. 20, 2020, and under 15 since Feb. 2, 2019.
An offshore storm is working in tandem with cold Canadian high pressure to draw in brisk northwesterly winds driving wind-chills not far from zero. Temperatures might not make it to 30 Friday afternoon, or to freezing Saturday.
It will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday as the storm approaches. For now the official forecast isn’t seeing any accumulation through Sunday night, suggesting the precipitation would get off to a slow start, and its Monday and Tuesday outlooks suggest a 100% chance of ambiguity.
Should no snow accumulate before midnight Sunday, this would become the first January in 25 years in which no measurable snow had fallen in Philadelphia.
Stay tuned.