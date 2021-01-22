Some eyelash-freezing cold did escape from the polar regions and spilled southward — into Siberia — which evidently is having its coldest winter in 10 years with readings 60 below Fahrenheit and worse. But strong upper-air winds from the Pacific are keeping the chill from sloshing this way, despite an Arctic pattern that usually favors cold, active winters in the Northeast. That’s better than cold comfort for energy consumers, not necessarily for the slopes.