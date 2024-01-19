How much snow has fallen in the Philly region

Snowfall totals in the Philadelphia region ranged from 0.1 inches to 3.5 inches early Friday afternoon, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Folsom, Delaware County, led the way with 3.5 inches as of 11 a.m., followed by 2.6 inches in West Caln Township, Chester County.

Philadelphia itself saw a wide swath of early totals, as low as 0.1 inches at Philadelphia International Airport as of 7 a.m., and as high as 2.4 inches in the Northwest section of the city by about 10:50 a.m.

Forecasters have said that up to 6 inches of snow could fall in the area due to the storm, which is expected to taper off between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.