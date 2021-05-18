A week after an unusually prolonged May cool streak, the region is about to experience a generous serving of summer.

Highs are forecast to reach the mid- to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with an outside shot at 90 in Philadelphia on Sunday, said Dave Dombek, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

As for just what that might mean for the months ahead, meteorologists caution that May isn’t the best time to be shopping for summer weather omens.

In fact, on Tuesday computer models were having a hard time making up their minds about the next three days, let alone the next three months.

“There’s quite a lot of spread,” said Robert Deal, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Threatening to ambush the warm spell were so-called backdoor fronts, which travel east to west and can lure cool air from the ocean well inland, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

On Monday, both the European and American models were voting for warm and dry conditions for Friday, but they both flipped on Tuesday, seeing possible showers and a cooldown on that day.

In the meantime, warm and well-stacked high pressure in the upper atmosphere was favored to keep the fronts at bay and allow the sun to keep baking the dry ground in much of the East.

Temperatures in Philly are forecast to crest well past 80 for the next several days. On Sunday, “I wouldn’t be shocked if we pulled a 90,” Dombek said. That would represent quite a contrast to the seven-day stretch that ended last Wednesday, in which the temperature didn’t make it to 70.

Noticeably and perhaps disturbingly missing from the extended outlook are shots at significant rain.

Rainfall for the last 30 days has been about 40% of normal in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties, and about half of normal in Philadelphia and its neighboring Pennsylvania counties.

“Stream flow are running quite a bit lower,” said the weather service’s Deal. In Southeastern Pennsylvania, levels were in the 10th to 24th percentile range, he said, and “quite a few” are in the 10th percentile in South Jersey, he said.

Dryness can aid and abet heat waves. When the ground and foliage are moist, some of the sun’s energy must be diverted to evaporation. In the absence of moisture it can go to town.

Dombek, however, pointed out that can change faster than the weather on a late summer afternoon.

No overpowering signals have been evident to offer clues about what’s to come, says Todd Crawford, meteorologist with the Weather Company.

And what he said in issuing his seasonal outlook last week might sound familiar: “There is quite a bit of spread in our objective models for the summer.”

But do expect about a 100% chance of heat eventually, even if it’s not this weekend.