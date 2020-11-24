The way things have been going this year, the weather on the morning of Thanksgiving Day should fit right in — gloomy, rainy, with a near 0% chance of sun.
But while conditions later in the day might not be ideal for dining al fresco, the rains are expected to back off in the early afternoon, and temperatures in the low 60s at the very least would be favorable for an outdoor appetizer walk.
“Obviously, it could be worse,” said Tom Kines, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. It has been: In 1989, over 4 inches of snow covered the entire region on a bitingly cold Thanksgiving morning.
The rains shouldn’t be all that heavy, said Valerie Meola, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly since “not an exorbitant amount of moisture” will be available.
What’s more, the Thanksgiving rains appear to be the only blight in an otherwise splendid run of weather.
For those heading elsewhere on a very different Thanksgiving Eve — in the pre-COVID 19 days, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year — the roads will be dry. It will be sunny around here with temperatures well into 50s, with the rain holding off until the early morning hours of Thursday.
Friday will be ideal for in-person or virtual shopping, with sun and a high near 60 and more of the same through the weekend.
A storm migrating out of the Gulf likely will affect the region early in the workweek, Kines said, and might even throw back some snow to the interior Northeast as it pulls away.
That won’t happen around here, however, he said, and probably not any time in the near future.