Rainy weather is coming ahead of a cold, windy Thanksgiving

If you’re heading to grandma’s house ahead of Thanksgiving this week, you might want to pack an umbrella — but other than that, it looks like relatively smooth sailing for Turkey Day.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service station in Mount Holly predict a period of rainy weather in the days before the holiday, with a warm, wet Tuesday and Wednesday giving way to a dry, breezy Thursday. The weekend, meanwhile, looks to be colder, with some potential rainfall Sunday, but no severe weather appears to be on tap, weather service meteorologist Nick Guzzo said.

“It looks to be just some rain and a possible isolated rumble of thunder,” Guzzo said.

Showers are expected to arrive in the Philadelphia region Tuesday afternoon, bringing periodic bouts of rain that will stick around through Wednesday, producing around a half-inch of rain, the weather service estimates. Forecasters don’t expect any severe weather, but local rainfall totals could hit up to an inch in some areas, and some thunder in the morning is possible.

Along with the wet weather comes a warm front resulting in milder temperatures likely nearing 60 degrees that will continue through Wednesday evening.

By late Wednesday, forecasters predict, a cold front is likely to move in, dropping temperatures and drying out the rain. By Thanksgiving morning, temperatures are expected to only reach highs in the 40s, with breezy weather throughout the day that will likely bring wind chills in the 30s.

Thursday’s windy weather could bring gusts around 30 mph, Guzzo said. It was not immediately clear whether those wind gust speeds could disrupt Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Representatives for the parade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Balloons in Philly’s Thanksgiving parade were last grounded due to high winds in 2019 — though that year, wind gusts reached high speeds of up to 50 mph. Before that, the parade’s balloons hadn’t been grounded since 1997, when similarly high winds kicked up on Thanksgiving Day.

Friday and Saturday are expected to bring a preview of winter weather with morning lows in the upper 20s — roughly 4 to 6 degrees below average for this time of year. That’s thanks to the cold front moving through the area, Guzzo said, which will keep highs in the low- to mid-40s.

As for weekend rain, Saturday looks dry, but as milder conditions persist, there is a slight chance of rain Sunday to close out the weekend.