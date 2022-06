A woman hurries away from Dilworth Park as a thunderstorm dumps heavy rain heavy two summers ago. Nearly two inches of rain was measured Thursday morning in Philly. Read more

The severe thunderstorms that inundated Philadelphia and parts of neighboring counties on both sides of the river with soaking rains early Thursday also might have spawned a tornado in Camden County, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service office in Mount Holly planned to undertake a storm survey Thursday afternoon to determine if the winds that caused trees to fall upon houses and cars about 5 a.m. were blowing in circles.

A 54 mph wind gust was reported at at Philadelphia International Airport, where the 1.97 inches of rain exceeded the total that had fallen there in the previous 12 days. At the I-95 Pennsylvania welcome center near the Delaware border, 2.58 inches was measured.

The downpours prompted flood warnings around 4:30 a.m. for Philly, Delaware County, parts of adjacent South Jersey, and northern Delaware.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The weather service said it expected to have a verdict on the possible South Jersey tornado by Thursday evening.

Straight-line winds can be as damaging as those that blow in circles, but weather service officials say the tornado storm surveys are important for scientific and future-forecasting purposes and checking the reliability of radar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.