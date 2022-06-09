The severe thunderstorms that inundated Philadelphia and parts of neighboring counties on both sides of the river with soaking rains early Thursday also might have spawned a tornado in Camden County, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service office in Mount Holly planned to undertake a storm survey Thursday afternoon to determine if the winds that caused trees to fall upon houses and cars about 5 a.m. were blowing in circles.

A 54 mph wind gust was reported at at Philadelphia International Airport, where the 1.97 inches of rain exceeded the total that had fallen there in the previous 12 days. At the I-95 Pennsylvania welcome center near the Delaware border, 2.58 inches was measured.

The downpours prompted flood warnings around 4:30 a.m. for Philly, Delaware County, parts of adjacent South Jersey, and northern Delaware.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The weather service said it expected to have a verdict on the possible South Jersey tornado by Thursday evening.

Straight-line winds can be as damaging as those that blow in circles, but weather service officials say the tornado storm surveys are important for scientific and future-forecasting purposes and checking the reliability of radar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.