A month’s worth of rain fell in an hour in some parts of Philly and elsewhere in the region early Thursday in downpours wrung out from the remnants of Fred, overwhelming creek banks and drainage systems. Multiple water rescues were reported, and yet another tornado investigation is underway.

“It’s just another day,” said Jason Franklin, chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, which has been flooded with storm reports.

The Wissahickon Creek spilled its banks Thursday morning, and the weather service posted a flood warning for areas in the northwestern part of the city.

» READ MORE: Tornado counts have spiked dramatically around Philly and elsewhere. Here’s what is behind the surge.

Possible tornado damage was evident around Souderton, Montgomery County, and Perkasie, Bucks County, and weather service teams were investigating, Franklin said.

What was so unusual about this latest assault was the timing: These type of events are more appropriate to late afternoon and early evening when storms can better exploit the sun’s energy.

In this case, however, the wild card was Fred and its very juicy leftovers, which spared most of New Jersey while tormenting areas west of the Delaware.

“Normal doesn’t apply when it comes to tropical systems,” Franklin said. For several hours, lightning flickered in sky like so many faulty fluorescent bulbs. If the incessant thunder didn’t keep people awake — “It was nonstop,” Franklin said — the smarthphone alerts were worthy supplements.

» READ MORE: ‘Micro’ thunderstorms are pounding the Philly region, with a nearly 100% chance for more

“I think there’s a lot of tired people this morning,” said Franklin.

In Wayne along the Main Line, 3.30 inches fell in just one hour. That’s what might fall in a typical month. Similar amounts were measured elsewhere in parts of Philly and the adjacent Pennsylvania Counties.

The heaviest rains had been forecast to fall well to the west of the city, but deluges migrated more eastward than expected, and ponderously.

The core of the heavy rain was falling in the Harrisburg area around nightfall, and “it took all evening to go a couple of counties.” Then it took several hours for it go away.

The downpours are over, but the muggy air mass remains and is likely to stick around until early next week.

Another tropical system, Henri, is forecast to parallel the New Jersey coast during the weekend but stay well offshore. It likely will stir up dangerous ripcurrents and might cause some minor flooding at the Shore, Franklin said.

“If that’s all we have to deal with, we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

At least, relatively speaking.