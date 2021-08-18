The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Chester County until 8 p.m. Wednesday with strong storms expected elsewhere in the Philadelphia region west of the Delaware River.

“The atmosphere is primed for brief tornadoes,” the weather service office in Mount Holly said in its afternoon discussion. Areas well to the west of the city were viewed as the likeliest targets, and no other counties in the region were included in the watch.

What was left of Tropical Storm Fred passed through Western Pennsylvania during the afternoon, a track slightly west of what had been expected, but it has been impacts on Philly’s weather.

For much of the day, most of the Philly area experienced sunshine, however that might have provided fuel for thunderstorms expected to arrive in the early evening.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has most of the region west of the Delaware in the “slight risk” zone for severe weather with a 5% chance of tornadoes.

Meanwhile, the thunderstorm lottery is due to continue with shower chances every day through Monday.

Although Fred will be long gone, Tropical Storm Henri now near Bermuda is due to grow into a hurricane and follow a northward track well east of New Jersey. But it come come close to have some affect rainfall in the Philly region Sunday or Monday, forecasters said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.