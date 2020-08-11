Downpours and potentially damaging downburst winds are possible Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has issued yet another flash-flood watch for the entire region from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Some of the region’s streams are about up to here with all this rain and are primed for another slosh-over, the weather service says. Rainfall last week in some areas incredibly was close to 1,000% of normal, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.
What’s more, the atmosphere, possibly suffering from exhaustion, doesn’t appear to be in a big hurry to move things along, so any showers that form could become stuck for a while.
Meanwhile, the agency on Tuesday added one more to last week’s tornado count, confirming a twister that touched down in Milford, Sussex County, and crossed into Kent County. It was the third Delaware tornado of the week in a state that averages a grand total of one annually.
In all, the Mount Holly office confirmed eight Isaias-related tornadoes in its service territory, including one in Maryland. On Monday it added one that cut a nearly four-mile path in New Castle County on Friday, with a peak wind speed of 105 mph.
The government’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has the region under a “slight risk” of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, but the weather service says the biggest threat will be the potential for heavy rain.
Why all the rain? In summer, the upper-air currents that steer weather systems can become quite lazy, so whatever happens tends to keep happening.
“You get stuck in a pattern,” said Valerie Meola, meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.
If you’re stuck in this one, it’s good to keep a poncho handy.
Last week’s countywide average rain totals look almost hallucinatory. Over eight inches fell upon Delaware County in the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. That was 947% of normal, according to the River Forecast Center in State College, Pa.
Chester County, where over 10 inches was measured in West Chester from Isaias and Friday’s outbreak, came in at 850% of normal.
Based on the flash-flood guidance, the weather service says, it wouldn’t take much to coax some streams out of their banks on Wednesday.
The triggering mechanism for the expected storms is a cold front that approaches Wednesday and, naturally, stalls. As that happens, the atmosphere should be highly charged and unstable.
“Training and back-building storms are certainly possible,” the weather service said, and strong downward winds, or “downbursts,” are possible.
The favored area for storms appears to be Philadelphia and along the urban corridor, where runoff is a perennial issue.
Once that round is out of the way, Meola said, more showers are possible Thursday.