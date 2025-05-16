A tornado may have touched down in South Jersey, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Friday night

A potent cluster of thunderstorms that ripped down trees and flooded roads in parts of the region may have spawned a tornado in South Jersey on Friday afternoon.

And the National Weather Service has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for for the entire region in effect until 11:59 p.m.

Advertisement

In its late-day forecast discussion, it said that “another tornado or two cannot be ruled out with this second round.“

The weather service said it would send a team of investigators to Atlantic County to determine whether damages were the result of straight-line winds or the kind that blow in circles.

Radar images had indicated that tornado formation was possible, and a tornado warning was posted for the area from about 12:50 to 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the sequence of storms, but numerous reports of closed roads and downed trees were posted by the weather service, including one of a tree smashing into a house in Philadelphia.

The weather service warned it’s possible the region may experience encores of the severe weather Friday evening and again Saturday.

For the last two weeks, the atmosphere has been brewing a soup of water vapor that has provided more than ample raw material for storms touched off by disturbances in the upper atmosphere.

Heavy rains deluged parts of the region Tuesday into Wednesday with as much as 3 inches.

Similar amounts evidently fell in some areas Friday, but this time within the space of a few hours. Flash flooding and road closures were reported in Chester, Montgomery, and Camden Counties.

The weather service said the possible tornado in question may have touched down in the Hammonton area of Atlantic County.

The investigation team was expected to report its finding sometime Friday night.

And it’s not quite over.

“A second round of severe weather is possible this evening into tonight,” the weather service said.

The storm threat continues into Saturday, the agency says. As for timing, the storms once again are being chary with their timing plans.

This story will be updated.