With Fred’s remnants forecast to arc toward western Pennsylvania, and the atmosphere primed for a significant moistening, the Philly region evidently is in for more rounds of thunderstorm lotto.

For now the forecasts are maddeningly ambiguous, but shower and thunderstorm chances pop up every day at least through Sunday. and the National Weather Service advised Monday that “a flash flood watch likely will be needed at some point for portions of the area this week.”

That refreshing air mass Sunday was a drive-by, one-day wonder, and the sweat and shower-producing humidity so evident last week, has returned. “It didn’t go far away, unfortunately,” said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

The supplier is an area of high pressure off the coast that is swamping parts of the Northeast with plenty of raw material for showers.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has the Philadelphia region under a “marginal risk” for severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Weather Prediction Center put areas west of the Delaware River in the “slight risk” zone for excessive rainfall for Tuesday

It was unclear how much of a role Fred might play around here. On Monday afternoon, the center of the storm, whose peak winds were 65 mph, 9 mph shy of hurricane strength, made landfall along the Florida Panhandle.

It was forecast to weaken and then track along the Appalachians, reaching western Pennsylvania sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The trend of the National Hurricane Center’s track has been shifting subtly westward, said O’Hara, and it’s possible that areas near the Jersey Shore would see little in the way of Fred-related rains.

However the mere proximity of a tropical storm can add atmospheric moisture and uncomfortable humidity to areas well away from the center, said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

The weather service said it’s possible that the moist flow from the south might import some of Fred’s moisture to the Philly region on Tuesday, and it also appears that the atmosphere will remain juicy even after Fred goes away.

For now, O’Hara said, the weather service is holding off on any flood advisories.