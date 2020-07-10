With up to 4 inches of rain possible at the Jersey Shore — where a tropical-storm warning is in effect — and a general soaking everywhere else, the National Weather Service has the entire region under a flash-flood watch.
Tropical Storm Fay was forecast to parallel the coast, possibly make landfall near central New Jersey, generate gale-force winds up to 40 mph or better in the beach towns, and stir up dangerous rip currents.
It is not a particularly strong storm, and for most of the region away from the coast, Fay should behave more or less like a rainstorm with a name. Widespread power outages would be unlikely. The National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen some but won’t become a hurricane.
However, the atmosphere is quite juiced, and some places are going to get their second significant soaking of the workweek with 1 to 2 inches of rain, said Alan Reppert, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. The flood watches are up until 8 p.m. Friday, with the heaviest rain likely from late morning into the afternoon.
The Atlantic Basin hurricane season is less than six weeks old and with the birth of Fay late Thursday it already has set a record. It earned it name after its peaks winds passed the minimum naming threshold, 39 mph.
It became the sixth named storm of an Atlantic Basin hurricane season that doesn’t end until Nov. 30. In the satellite-tracking era, which began in 1966, the previous record for an “F” storm was July 22, in 2005, said hurricane center spokesperson Dennis Feltgen.
That was the year of Katrina and the busiest and most-destructive U.S. hurricane season on record. The government’s National Flood Insurance Program still hasn’t recovered from the soaking it took that year.
On average, the sixth named storm of the season, which begins on June 1, does not occur until Sept. 8, but Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane specialist with Colorado State University, said that is no cause for panic.
Klotzbach pointed out that none this year have grown into hurricanes. Saharan dust has suppressed storm development in the hurricane-spawning grounds of the tropical Atlantic.
“There’s very little correlation between activity through mid-July and overall hurricane activity,” Klotzbach said. “We expect an active season, but it’s more due to overall conducive basin-wide conditions — not a few fairly weak storms which have mostly formed at higher latitudes.”