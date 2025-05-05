Showers may dampen the start of the PGA tourney at the Philadelphia Cricket Club

The forecast is about par for the course for the early days of May in the Philly region: More random showers are possible Tuesday through Friday.

And Dan Meersman, along with legions of golf fans and some of the nation’s elite golfers, is among those who wouldn’t complain if the showers decided to skip Flourtown.

Meersman is the chief planning officer and director of grounds and facilities at the venerable Philadelphia Cricket Club golf course, which this week is hosting the Truist Championship, one of the highest-profile PGA Tour events.

Chances are that at some point raindrops will find their way to the Flourtown greens between Tuesday and Friday, and spectators would be well-advised to arm themselves with ponchos and umbrellas.

But the outlook for the weekend, when the competition will climax, is far brighter, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

It is expected to be dry and sunny both days, in time for the course’s peak exposure in the national spotlight, with highs in the 60s Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.

Conditions at the Philadelphia Cricket Club course

In a sentiment unlikely shared by many of they who must mow, Meersman said he was delighted to see that some of the grass on the course finally began to look like it belonged in the “rough.”

That’s the area along the fairways where grass is allowed to grow taller and thus challenge (if not annoy) the golfers, and it actually began to resemble its old self in the last 10 days.

“It came at the last minute,” he said.

Like lawns all over the region, blades of green grass at the course had been sharing space with dusty soils this spring, he said. That phenomenon appears to be the result of the grass-watering recent rains atop ongoing drought conditions. Drought advisories remain in effect throughout the region.

The vegetation evidently still is recovering from the record lack of rain in the fall, and the dryness, say meteorologists, has been exacerbated by record winds.

The weather service reported that in the period of Nov. 1 through April 30, Philadelphia officially experienced more days with gusts of 30 mph or greater than in any similar period since records have been kept at the airport. Winds accelerate evaporation.

But in the last two months, precipitation has been close to normal throughout the region, and the grasses appeared to have benefitted from the heavy rains of April 11.

Meersman said that 0.62 inches of rain was measured at the Cricket Club course Saturday, with an additional 0.2 as of Monday afternoon.

However, all that antecedent dryness has helped mitigate the squishiness factor, he said.

The forecast for the PGA tournament

Golfers were able to get some practice rounds in on Monday, said Meersman, and likely will again Tuesday among any raindrops. The weather service listed the precipitation probability at 80%.

Showers are possible again Wednesday, although chances drop to 40%.

The tee times Thursday, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., should be dry, said John Feerick, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

Then it gets a little dicier. “Potentially there could be a delay Thursday afternoon,” he said. “Friday, looks not too good. It could rain pretty much any time.”

On the plus side, no thunderstorms are expected on any of the days, and if anything, the rains since Saturday have showcased the lottery-ball nature of spring showers.

Meteorologists caution that it is almost impossible to predict precisely when — and where — showers will occur.

What fell at the golf course was about five time what was recorded at Philadelphia International and Northeast Airports. Meanwhile, the weather service reported that at one point Saturday night, three to four feet of water had swamped Lincoln Drive at Wissahickon Avenue.

Meersman said that one way to look at at 40% chance of rain is a 60% chance of no rain.