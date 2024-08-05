‘Upwelling’ at the Jersey Shore drops the surf temperatures into the May-like 50s

While the region has been enduring steam-bath heat that has dominated the first days of August, the month evidently is off to a blue-toe start at the Jersey Shore.

Surf temperatures off Atlantic City fell to 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit late Monday morning, 15 to 30 degrees lower than normal, and nearly 25 degrees lower than they were back on July 30, according to NOAA.

Dense fog has formed over the ocean in some parts of Cape May County, the result of hot, sultry air interacting with the cool surface waters, said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

The cool waters are the result of an “upwelling” event as persistent winds from the south and southwest have blown away the warmer surface waters, said Jim Eberwine, retired weather service marine specialist, now an emergency manager in Absecon.

That has permitted the cooler subsurface waters to enjoy a few days in the sun. Think of cooling a cup of hot coffee by blowing across the top.

NOAA data show that the Atlantic surf temperatures have been in the 50s for much of the last five days. That’s about where they should be in May.

That will change with the weather, said O’Hara.

The approach of whatever is left of Debby will result in a wind shift, as they will be blowing from the east and northeast come Wednesday, continuing at least through Thursday night.

But the forecasts don’t suggest particularly inviting beach days, with showers and thunderstorms likely from all that moisture associated with Debby, and conditions persisting into Saturday.