Sun will give way to potentially flooding rains, heavy wind, possible tornado
Conditions could be miserable for today's Phillies game against the Washington Nationals and tonight's concert with Pink and Sheryl Crow at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sunday might have started out sunny, but atmospheric conditions will become increasingly unstable by this afternoon, leading to heavy rain and damaging winds with potential for a tornado or hail.
The storms will last off and on from early afternoon with early evening looking like prime time for the most dangerous conditions, including life-threatening rip currents along the Jersey Shore. Rain could concentrate, or “train,” over some areas, leading to flooding.
As a result, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for the coast and a flood watch for the Philadelphia region. An advisory means flooding may become a nuisance, but not significant. A watch means conditions are favorable for flooding, but not that it will necessarily occur.
Conditions during today’s Phillies game against the Washington Nationals starting at 1:35 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park could be iffy, as could those at Pink’s concert with Sheryl Crow starting across Pattison Avenue at Lincoln Financial Field at 6:30 p.m.
According to NWS reports, “the stage is set” for high rates of rain and “possibly a stray tornado or a little hail.” The strongest rain could come to the north.
The Philly area should expect thunderstorms after 3 p.m., some severe, that produce half to three-quarters of an inch in most areas, with a high of 82.
However, a cold front passing through starting overnight through Monday night will give way to a high pressure system that should bring a mostly sunny week with low humidity and near fall-like highs and lows.
It will be a good week to open the windows and give air-conditioners a much-needed break,
Here’s the forecast for the week:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73, and a low of 58.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 75, low of 58.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 78, low of 61.