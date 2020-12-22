The formal title of the poem was “An Account of the Visit of St. Nicholas,” and its authorship remains a subject of debate. It first appeared in 1836 in the Troy, N.Y., Sentinel. Most people know it as “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” for one of the most famous first lines in all of literature. To the St. Nicholas narrative, the poem added reindeer and a sleigh that was the equivalent of a 19th-century pickup truck brimming with gifts.