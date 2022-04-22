Flood alerts popped up all over the region earlier this week, and rainfall totals for the last seven days have been about double the long-term normals.

But underscoring that nature’s caprice borders on the infinite, the atmosphere is drying out precipitously, and the National Weather Service has issued a fire-danger advisory Friday for Philadelphia, its eight neighboring counties, and Delaware.

Humidities were forecast to fall into the 20s during the afternoon, and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph will contribute to an “enhanced threat for fire spread,” the weather service said.

This is the heart of the March-to-May peak season for wildfires as foliage and the trees, swelling with leaves, become ever thirstier and quickly consume ground moisture. Parts of South Jersey can be particularly vulnerable, said Dean Iovino, a lead forecaster in the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

“These sandy soils tend to dry out fastest,” he said.

So far this year, 497.5 acres have burned in 339 wildfires, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, similar to last year’s totals through April 21 — 513 acres in 385 fires.

For all of 2021, about 6,600 acres burned in wildfires, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Almost all wildfires are caused by humans.

The short-term hazard around here should lift Saturday as humidities increase, Iovino said, and the weekend is looking borderline exquisite with wall-to-wall sun.

Saturday’s forecast high in the mid-60s would be just a shade below the normal for the date, 68. A June-like 80 is expected Sunday.

That certainly would be a bit more benign than the weekend outlook in the Northern Plains. Blizzard warnings are up for the western Dakotas and neighboring states for up to 18 inches of snow and 60-mph winds.

A significant cooldown is due in the Philly region the middle of next week, but no blizzard warnings are anticipated, or flood warnings for that matter.

And the fire danger notwithstanding, officially the region no longer appears as “abnormally dry” on the updated government drought map.