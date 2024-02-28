Wind advisory up for the Philly region Wednesday night for gusts to 50 mph

Philly is about to get a taste of spring -- at least the homelier side of it.

The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory for the entire region with the potential for gusts to 50 mph between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday evening with the arrival and passage of a potent cold front.

In addition, “We can’t rule out a thunderstorm,” said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The weather service says some scattered power outages are possible.

Temperatures are due to soar back into the April-like 60s Wednesday, followed by a one-day wonder cold snap behind the front on Thursday, with highs not much past 40, several degrees below the leap day normal.

It’s almost as though it’s been so mild that February needed that extra day this year at least to offer some pretense of being a winter month.

March will be coming in with another warming trend with highs Friday around 50, then mild with rain possible every day through Tuesday.

“One more day of February,” said Lee, “then It’s back to springtime.”