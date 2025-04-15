Gusts to 56 mph take down trees and knocked out power to 17,000 PECO customers

Winds late Tuesday afternoon that gusted as high as 56 mph knocked out power to more than 17,000 PECO customers, took down trees and wires, and forced SEPTA to suspend service on its Media/Wawa and West Trenton regional rail lines.

The surprisingly strong winds were generated by the combination of a cold front and the outflow out ahead of a cluster of decaying thunderstorms, said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The most potent gusts primarily targeted areas to the north and west of the city. They took down trees in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, including near the Moylan-Rose Valley rail station and later near the Secane Station on SEPTA’s Media/Wawa Line, the weather service reported.

SEPTA also reported that partial service on the West Trenton Line was suspended due to a downed tree on overhead wires.

A gust of 56 mph was recorded at Pottstown around 4:20 p.m., and 54 mph a half-hour later at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The storms associated with the gusts originated in central Pennsylvania and were especially ferocious in Berks County, where a 62 mph wind was measured in Reading.

They lost their potency but the outflow winds then traveled northwest to southeast toward Philadelphia, said Staarmann.

The winds backed off some during the evening, and by 9 p.m., just over 4,000 PECO customers were without power.

However, gusts to 30 mph were due to continue Wednesday, when highs will be only in the 50s, and Wednesday night.

This year has been off to quite a windy start.

Winds have been frequent annoyances in the region this year, and meteorologists say that their drying powers may be a factor in the region’s persistent drought conditions.

By March 20, gusts already had hit 35 mph or higher on 26 days. That was more than any Jan. 1-March 20 period the last 20 years for which weather service records were available.

Inquirer staff reporter Robert Moran contributed to this article.